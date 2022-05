During April’s Coachella music festival, Nardwuar met up with the City Girls for their first ever interview. During their extensive back and forth, Narwauar pulls out some of the duo’s memorable moments and bared rare gifts including vinyl from Trick Daddy, Jacki-O, DJ Uncle Al, also Salt-N-Pepa dolls and a Lil Uzi Vert action-figure.

Watch the full interview below.