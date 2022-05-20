Album Stream: Boldy James & Real Bad Man – Killing Nothing

Boldy James and Real Bad Man connect again for their second collab project titled Killing Nothing. Boldy had this to say about the project:

“With the first album, we were just finding our rhythm. Me and Real Bad Man were trying to catch a groove. And now that we got our groove, this new one is more focused, more concentrated, it’s a more conscious effect and a complete thought. You know, more premeditated. My other albums are NBA games, organized Basketball, and this record is like live at the Rucker. I get to showcase my handles, and my long-range jumper, which I might not get to do all the time in organized ball.”

Killing Nothing features 13 new songs produced in its entirety by Real Bad Man and featuring guest appearances by Stove God Cooks, Rome Streetz, Crimeapple, and Knowledge The Pirate.

You can stream Killing Nothing in its entirety below and also check out their new video “5 Mississippi”.





