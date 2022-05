Quavo and Takeoff will be releasing a new project titled Unc And Phew without their cousin Offset. This has sparked break up rumors from the Migos. After Offset unfollowed both members on Instagram. Quavo and Takeoff premiere the first offering from the project titled “Hotel Lobby”. Directed by Keemotion and Quavo, the visual is inspired by the cult classic film Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Watch the “Hotel Lobby” video below.