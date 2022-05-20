New Music: The Notorious B.I.G. ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Bella Alubo – G.O.A.T.

In honor of what would’ve been the late The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday, his family and estate will host a ceremony at The Empire State Building. The building will light up in red and white with a crown will spinning on the building’s mast, while a video montage of his music will play atop the entrance of the Barclays Center. The MTA will also offer limited edition Biggie MetroCards throughout stations in Brooklyn. Also to help celebrate, Ty Dolla $ign and Bella Alubo join Biggie on a new record titled “G.O.A.T.”. Repurposing B.I.G.’s verse from “I Love The Dough”. Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace has this to say

“It’s wonderful to witness my son’s music reimagined for his fans and today’s generation of young men and women to embrace his art. I appreciate the hard work of all involved in bringing together the perfect blend of voices and music to this song.”

You can stream “G.O.A.T.” below.