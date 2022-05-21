Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 536) “Everything’s a Rollout”

Did the Migos really break up? Joe and the guys speculate on the trio’s rumored separation (13:25). Next, the gang discusses this week’s new music (32:00), modern-day scammers (1:00:30), Nick Saban vs Deion Sanders (1:33:45), and the crew connects with a fan during the “Part of The Show” segment (1:55:30). Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things J.B.P.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Mark Ronson – “Too Much” Ice | Tory Lanez – “IT DOESN’T MATTER” Parks | Marlon Craft – “Cool Grey 11s” Ish | Sidibe – “Diamond in the Desert”