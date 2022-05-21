Music Video: THEY. – Blu Moon

After almost two years since their last release, THEY. returns with a new record titled, “Blu Moon”. The Priya Minhas-directed video centers around the duo and a lady cruising through the desert before ending up at a private house party under blue lights. Producer Dante Jones has this to say:

“We’ve definitely grown and matured throughout our career, but ‘Blü Moon’ is about those moments where we still find ourselves falling victim to temptation. Also, nostalgia is at the core of everything we do musically and visually throughout the span of our career so the video draws from the classic films of the late 70s and early 80s while still calling back to the R&B videos of the 90s and 00s.”

Andrew “Drew Love” Neely adds:

“‘Blü Moon’ is hands down the smoothest record we’ve made yet. It works for any environment and feels like the perfect way to introduce the world to the nu era. It was an honor to create it with one of our favorite legendary producers, Troy Taylor.”

Watch the “Blu Moon” video below.

