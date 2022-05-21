Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 68) “Love Language”

Rory & Mal start this episode off with their opinions on some essential workers in NY. They try to decide if they are influencers, and then get into some of the hip-hop earl grey regarding violence and fights. They then congratulate Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, right before jumping into a conversation regarding their love languages. This starts a debate about love vs. logic, which ends in a 50/50 truce for the room to just agree to disagree. Rory dissects a Tyler Perry movie, Mal sends prayers to Lil Meech, + more!