EP Stream: Mahalia – Letter To Ur Ex

English songstress Mahalia gives fans her latest EP, Letter To Ur Ex. Featuring five new songs and no listed guest appearances. She had this to say about the project.

“The idea behind ‘letter to ur ex’ was to be a tribute to all types of Exes. Whether that be an ex partner. An ex of a new partner. An ex version of oneself,” she says about the project. “It is an EP of letters dedicated to all the different people and different stages of my life during these last two years. Real stories and real diary entries.”

You can stream the Letter To Ur Ex EP in its entirety below. Also check out her new video “Letter To Ur N(ex)t”.