Eminem adds another SNL appearance with his surprise cameo in Pete Davidson’s parody, “Forgot About Lorne”. The three-minute skit was not televised during the Saturday Season 47 finale, but is made available for stream on SNL’s YouTube channel. The clip features Davidson recreating Dr. Dre’ and Eminem’s 1999 hit “Forgot About Dre”, before Em crashes the video shoot to voice his disapproval.

Watch the “Forgot About Lorne” skit below.