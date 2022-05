After dropping “Money” with Flo Milli, “Money”, and the Bktherula-assisted, “Vaderz”, Rico Nasty returns with a new solo single/video titled “Intrusive”. She had this to say about the record:

“This song tells the story of intrusive thoughts with some industrial elements The song is a true freestyle for me and takes you for a ride through my mind.”

Off if Rico’s upcoming mixtape, tentatively titled Rx, set to be released early Summer.

Watch the “Intrusive” video below..