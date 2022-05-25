Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 537) “Take That to The Lemon Tree”

Joe kicks this episode off, discussing the most introspective rappers of all time (22:00). The crew also discusses Gunna being denied bail (37:00), albums of the year (1:16:00), billionaire conspiracies (1:34:50), and Juneteenth (1:42:45). Lastly, the guys cover Katt Williams’ latest Netflix standup (2:01:00), the Part of the Show segment (2:36:00), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things J.B.P.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Dixson – “Cherry Sorbet” (Ft. Sevyn) Ice | Rucci & RJMrLA – “What If?” Parks | Boldy James & Real Bad Man – “Ain’t No Bon Jovi” Ish | Usher – “Crash”