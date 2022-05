00:00 – Start Of Show

01:00 – Rory’s Late Bday Gift

06:50 – The SOFT Life

22:50 – Exploring Your Feminine Side

35:15 – Child Stars

43:37 – Revisiting Kendrick

50:30 – Jack Harlow VS. Russ

54:45 – Lil Baby / YSL RICO Case

1:01:20 – Women Are The Feds

1:08:56 – Men Are Mean When They Cheat

1:14:22 – Letting Men Cry

1:28:30 – Rudy Is A Classic Movie To Cry To

1:36:45 – Happy 50th Biggie Smalls

