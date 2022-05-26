Music Video: Russ ft. Ktlyn – Handsomer (Remix)

Russ drops off his star-studded video to his popular “Handsomer (Remix)” co-starring Tiffany Haddish and a featuring a cameo from Snoop Dogg. Directed by Edgar Esteves and Logan Fields, the visual finds Tiffany, as a groupie at Russ’ house party in search of the Russ. Russ slides her the wrong phone number, which just happens to be Snoop’s number. The official remix features vocals by up and coming San Diego star Ktlyn, who won Russ’ TikTok “Open Verse Challenge”.

Watch the “Handsomer (Remix)” video below.