Album: Lobby Boyz (Jim Jones & Maino) – Lobby Boyz

Jim Jones and Maino are now the duo Lobby Boyz and finally release their self-titled debut album, Lobby Boyz. Featuring 15 new tracks and guest appearances by Lyrivelli, Fabolous, Fivio Foreign, Trav, Benny The Butcher, BLEU, Capella Gray, Young MA, Styles P & Dave East. Maino had this to say about the project:

“It’s been a long time in the making. We’ve been talking about this for years, but you know how it is in life. You don’t always do or get what you want on time, but everything happens when it’s supposed to. There’s no better time than the present right now.”

Jim Jones adds

“If you know the history, then you know this is what happens when two substantial people bump into each other on real terms. The relationship that evolved from that is even doper, so our relationship means way more to me than this album, but the way that this album came about is dope.”

You can stream Lobby Boyz in its entirety below and also watch their new video “Slide” featuring Fivio Foreign.





