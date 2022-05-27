New Music: Kanye West & XXXTentacion – True Love

After some anticipation, Kanye West and the late XXXTentacion’s link up for a new collab titled “True Love”. On the somber record, Ye speaks on his the struggles with love and the ups and downs of a relationship, while XXXTentacion handles the hook. “True Love” was previewed during Ye’s Donda 2 listening and originally appears on the album which exclusively streamed on his Stem Player. “True Love” also plays over the ending credits of XXXTentacion’s documentary, LOOK AT ME: XXXTENTACION now playing on Hulu and is featured on the upcoming soundtrack, LOOK AT ME: THE ALBUM.

You can stream “True Love” below.