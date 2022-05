So Raspy’s Millyz keeps his Blanco series going with the fifth installment, Blanco 5. Featuring 16 new records and guest appearances by Jadakiss, Mozzy, Fivio Foreign, Styles P, Dave East, Cousin Stizz, OT The Real, Peezy, GNipsey, King OSF, Showly, Sleezy, and Annalese.

You can stream Blanco 5 in its entirety below.