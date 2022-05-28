Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 538) “Maybe We’re Biased”

Joe backs N.O.R.E. on more prominent artists neglecting Hip Hop media for mainstream outlets (9:15). The guys also discuss new music (31:45), Justin Timberlake sells his music catalog in a deal worth a reported $100 million (1:10:10), and the cast sends condolences to the victims of the Texas shooting (1:23:10). Lastly, Joe clowns Ice for not being outside (1:45:00), the Golden State Warriors advance to the N.B.A. Finals (2:12:30), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things J.B.P.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Shade Sheist – “Where I Wanna Be” (Ft. Nate Dogg & Kurupt) Ice | Fabolous – “For The Summer” Parks | Girll Codee – “Chaa Chaa Chaa” (Ft. HoodCelebrityy) Ish | Symba – “GOAT”