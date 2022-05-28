EP Stream: Rick Hyde – Stima

Black Soprano Family’s Rick Hyde gives fans his new EP, Stima. This is his first project since last year’s Plates 2, Stima features eight new tracks and guest appearances by Rome Streetz, Benny The Butcher, Loveboat Luciano, and Jonezy. Also featuring produced by The Alchemist, Daringer and Rick Hyde himself. He had this to say about the project

“STIMA in Italian means, respect or to give high regard to. I named the project that because I feel like I’m about to enter the phase in my career where my talent, capabilities, and prowess won’t be questioned any furthe. I’m a producer naturally, but I’m beginning to get comfortable as a rapper, and that’s gonna be scary for some folks. On this project, I display different cadences and metaphors to purposely show my growth and the direction we are headed with this music. After dropping two critically acclaimed albums, STIMA will show my fans and others alike that Rick Hyde accepts the responsibility of being the future of upstate NY music and hip hop as a whole.”

BSF’s CEO Benny The Butcher adds

“Rick Hyde’s been quietly smoking shit for three years, but this year won’t be so quiet.”

You can stream Stima in its entirety below.