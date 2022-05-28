Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 70) “Year One”

Trigger warning: (If you want to avoid the trauma talk, skip to 19:45). The boys settle in and get bad news out of the way, expressing their frustration with the Texas shooting. Moving into jokes, they give opinions on Brandy’s diss to Jack Harlow, then acknowledge the one year anniversary of the start of their pod, and give some insight into the first sketch and how it came together, as well as some advice for creators on making your own podcast, building the perfect team (while giving theirs their flowers), dealing with criticism, and how to make your audience care about you while remaining true to yourself. They also address the forums and their narratives, Rory’s mom being a witch, + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00 – Start Of Show

02:45 – Tragedy In Texas

19:47 – Brandy Disses Jack Harlow

28:30 – 1 Year Anniversary Recap

42:30 – Looking Back To Last Year

01:15:40 – Rory’s Dad And Witches

01:24:50 – Dating A Dog Trainer

01:27:30 – Dating A Car Salesman

01:31:01 – Being A Lawyer

01:37:20 – Demaris Feet OF

01:39:30 – Phobias

