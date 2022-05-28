Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 70) “Year One”

Trigger warning: (If you want to avoid the trauma talk, skip to 19:45). The boys settle in and get bad news out of the way, expressing their frustration with the Texas shooting. Moving into jokes, they give opinions on Brandy’s diss to Jack Harlow, then acknowledge the one year anniversary of the start of their pod, and give some insight into the first sketch and how it came together, as well as some advice for creators on making your own podcast, building the perfect team (while giving theirs their flowers), dealing with criticism, and how to make your audience care about you while remaining true to yourself. They also address the forums and their narratives, Rory’s mom being a witch, + more!
Time Stamps:
00:00 – Start Of Show
02:45 – Tragedy In Texas
19:47 – Brandy Disses Jack Harlow
28:30 – 1 Year Anniversary Recap
42:30 – Looking Back To Last Year
01:15:40 – Rory’s Dad And Witches
01:24:50 – Dating A Dog Trainer
01:27:30 – Dating A Car Salesman
01:31:01 – Being A Lawyer
01:37:20 – Demaris Feet OF
01:39:30 – Phobias
