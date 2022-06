Dreamchasers Vory delivers his new single “Daylight” featuring Kanye West. Produced by Kanye West, 88-Keys, Ojivolta, and Evan Mast, Vory reflects on the new banger, while Ye delivers some emotional bars for the new record. This track was initially intended for Kanye’s Donda album but will now appear on Vory’s upcoming debut Lost Souls, which drops June 3rd.

You can stream “Daylight” below.