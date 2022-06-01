Music Video: BLK ODYSSY ft. Benny the Butcher & George Clinton – BENNY’S GOT A GUN

New Jersey’s BLK ODYSSY drops off the visuals for his track “BENNY’S GOT A GUN”. Featuring Benny The Butcher and the legendary George Clinton. The accompanying video focuses on the titular character who after being bullied and brutalized by some kids in his neighborhood decides to take matters into his own hands.

“Benny spent his whole life tired of running. Until the demon glued to his back whispered.. the butchers coming. Then the father of funk descended from the skies. He whispered a sweet hymnal.. to Bennys surprise. Blessed be the black souls ejected from black bodies.“

“BENNY’S GOT A GUN” is the second release from his BLK VINTAGE REPRISE, a 6-song expansion of his 2021 album BLK VINTAGE, which drops June 24th.

Watch the “BENNY’S GOT A GUN” video below.