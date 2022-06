Fresh off the release of his album Sleepy Soldier, pgLang’s Tanna Leone drops the official video for his latest single “Picasso”. In the visual, Tanna cruises through the city in a Benz and hits the the crib with two baddies. He had this to say about the record:

“I was in a darker, angrier place in my life and I needed to send a message to everyone listening. Being tired of where I was; I needed to express my frustrations while speaking my truth.”

Watch the “Picasso” video below.