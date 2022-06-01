Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 71) “Tropic Thunder”

Happy Memorial Day! Well… belated anyway. The guys are in studio this holiday… drinking and hanging. They start by recapping their weekend, including Rory’s adventure filled weekend in ATL. Mal lets us know why he gave up his Navy Seal dreams, and they review Katt Williams’ latest stand up. Tom Cruise gets his flowers for his impact on the culture, and its Demaris explains to Mal why she asked him to delete a political post from his page. They give Ray Liotta his flowers as well, play a quick game of “Is That A Classic?”, fire Eddin (again) + more!
Time Stamps:
00:00 – Start Of Show
00:30 – Memorial Day Weekend
04:15 – Save The Dolphins
21:10 – What Is Memorial Day?
24:00 – New Kat Williams Stand Up
33:00 – Future’s “Wait For U” Hits A Milestone
36:35 – Tom Crusin’
38:30 – Tropic Thunder
48:06 – Fredo And Pharrell
56:20 – Coi Leray Boots Fan Off-Stage
1:15:00 – R.I.P. Jeff Gladney
1:17:40 – Rory Smoked With Curren$y
1:23:45 – R.I.P. Ray Liotta
1:32:50 – Tyler Perry Estate
Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal