Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 71) “Tropic Thunder”

Happy Memorial Day! Well… belated anyway. The guys are in studio this holiday… drinking and hanging. They start by recapping their weekend, including Rory’s adventure filled weekend in ATL. Mal lets us know why he gave up his Navy Seal dreams, and they review Katt Williams’ latest stand up. Tom Cruise gets his flowers for his impact on the culture, and its Demaris explains to Mal why she asked him to delete a political post from his page. They give Ray Liotta his flowers as well, play a quick game of “Is That A Classic?”, fire Eddin (again) + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00 – Start Of Show

00:30 – Memorial Day Weekend

04:15 – Save The Dolphins

21:10 – What Is Memorial Day?

24:00 – New Kat Williams Stand Up

33:00 – Future’s “Wait For U” Hits A Milestone

36:35 – Tom Crusin’

38:30 – Tropic Thunder

48:06 – Fredo And Pharrell

56:20 – Coi Leray Boots Fan Off-Stage

1:15:00 – R.I.P. Jeff Gladney

1:17:40 – Rory Smoked With Curren$y

1:23:45 – R.I.P. Ray Liotta

1:32:50 – Tyler Perry Estate

