CMG drops off a new song for the 2022 NBA Finals titled “Big League” and featuring Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Poppa & Mozzy. Produced Murda Beatz and CuBeatz. On the triumphant instrumental, Moneybagg Yo and Yo Gotti start of the balling bop, while the latest signees Lil Poppa and Mozzy handle the full court press.

You can stream “Big League” below.