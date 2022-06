Denzel Curry clicks up with Key Glock for the updated version of his track “Walkin”. Produced by Kel Banx, Denzel and Glock kick it about making it out the streets and coming up in the game. The remix will show up on the deluxe version of Denzel’s latest album, Melt My Eyez, See Your Future.

You can stream “Walkin (Remix)” below.