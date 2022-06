Doja Cat hit the town in “Vegas” for her contribution to the soundtrack of the movie, Elvis. Sampled by Big Mama Thornton’s “Hound Dog”, which was famously re-recorded by Elvis in 1956, the racy visual features Doja taking revenge on an ex from the set inspired by the film.

ELVIS starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks hits theaters on June 24th.

Watch the “Vegas” video below.