Megan Thee Stallion premieres the official video for her track “Plan B”. Directed by John Miserendino and Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader. The video also serves as an advertisement for the French luxury brand. In the clip, Meg performs her fiery diss record in one of their infamous body suits. She also says he next album is already done. So stay tuned.

Watch the “Plan B” video below.