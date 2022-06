Polo G gives fans the official video for his new single/video, “Distraction”. Produced by Southside and directed by Christian Breslauer, Polo reflects on his up and downs in the street and follows a new path in life. “Distraction” is Polo G’s first new music since last year’s chart-topping album, Hall Of Fame and the deluxe, Hall Of Fame 2.0.

Watch the “Distraction” video below.