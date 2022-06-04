Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 539) “I’m Reintroducing Me”

The guys return from their vacation and discuss all the new music released (27:35). Joe and the crew share updates on Young Thug’s case (1:03:45), Joe goes viral while on vacation (1:19:25), and Nick Cannon joins the podcast (2:02:15). Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things J.B.P.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Arin Ray – “Gold” Ice | Louie Ray – “Turkey Bags” (Ft. Arsonal Da Rebel) Parks | ElCamino – “Who I Am” Ish | Nonso Amadi – “Different” (Ft. Majid Jordan)