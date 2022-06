Fresh off signing her new Motown deal, Quality Control Music’s Lakeyah links up with Latto for the official video to her new single “Mind Yo Business”. Produced by Hitmaka, Cardiak & Paul Cabbin, the two kick their unmerciful bars for the undesirable men and haters. In the visual, the duo find themselves on a lavish estate in a hedge maze.

Watch the “Mind Yo Business” video below.