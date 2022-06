Swae Lee celebrate his hometown with Diplo, Gary Clark Jr. & Austin Butler for their contribution off the Elvis motion picture soundtrack. Interpolating Elvis Presley’s cover of Arthur Crudup’s 1946 blues hit, “That’s All Right Mama”, Swae sings over Diplo’s upbeat instrumental, while Gary Clark Jr. and the film’s star Austin Butler add the bluesy vocals. This record follow Doja Cat’s “Vegas” video. Elvis hits theaters June 24th.

You can stream “Tupelo Shuffle” below.