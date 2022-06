N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the one and only Juelz Santana!

Juelz shares his journey in hip hop as he talks about his come up, being part of the legendary group The Diplomats aka Dipset and more!

Juelz also talks about serving time, releasing new music, the epic VERUZ battle between Dipset & The Lox and much more!