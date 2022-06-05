Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 72) “Podcast Royalty”

The guys start this episode off giving men their flowers for another win with the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation case. Somehow this leads into a debate about what squirt is made of. The guys talk about their worst dates ever, and then get into the BET Award nominees (and give you a little peek of who they voted for). They debate who is actually Reality Royalty, and should win best Hip Hop Couple. They also speak on B-Dot’s “so far” list, Cyhi claiming best rapper alive, + more!

Time Stamps:

00:40 – Johnny Depp Won

09:00 – Dating An Actor

18:50 – Roots Picnic

27:50 – BET Awards Nominees

42:00 – Reality TV Award

56:40 – Cyhi The Prince on LA Leakers

1:08:00 – Nicki Minaj MaximBET Deal

1:12:00 – B Dot’s 2022 List ( So Far )

1:19:00 – YSL Case

1:23:20 – New Music Releases

1:32:10 – Lebron James, Billionaire

