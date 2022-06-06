Music Video: Benny The Butcher – Welcome To The States

Residents of Buffalo, NY are still reeling from the mass shooting that took place at the Tops Supermarket on May 14th. In support of the families, Benny The Butcher shares anew record/video titled “Welcome To The States”. Benny is donating 100% of the profits from the sale of a limited edition Pray For Buffalo T-Shirt, which you can pick up here, to the Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund. The fund was established by the National Compassion Fund, in partnership with Top’s Supermarkets, and has raised $2.5 million to date, all of which is being paid directly to the victims and survivors. You can also donate directly to the Buffalo 5-14 Survivors Fund on the GoFundMe.

Watch the “Welcome To The States” video below.