Wiz Khalifa links up with Girl Talk for his new video “Ready For Love”. Directed by Andy Koeger, Wiz hits the stage for a musical performance where he woos his female audience, juggles a chainsaw, showcases his squatting, martial arts, and archery skills and more. Off of Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA and Girl Talk’s collab project, Full Court Press.

Watch the “Ready For Love” video below.