J. Cole, SZA & Travis Scott Set To Headline ‘Day N Vegas’ Festival

Day N Vegas Festival is officially back in Sin City for the 2022 edition. The festival goes down September 2-4 and the three-day event will be headlined by SZA on Friday night, J. Cole on Saturday night and Travis Scott on Sunday. Travis will be making his official return to a festival stage following after tragedy that occurred during his Astroworld festival.

The festival will also feature performances by 21 Savage, Pusha T, Freddie Gibbs, Blxst, Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine, EarthGang, Masego, Smino, Jay Rock, Hiatus Kiayote, Westside Boogie, Vince Staples, T-Pain, JID, dvsn, Tems, and many, more.

Check out the full lineup below and get your tickets on the official website.