Straight from his tour stop in L.A. over the weekend, Pusha T served as the musical guest on the Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Standing in front of a few projected screens, Pusha T performs his live rendition of the Pharrell-produced, “Let The Smokers Shine The Coupes”. Off of his chart-topping album, It’s Almost Dry.

Watch the “Let The Smokers Shine The Coupes” performance below.