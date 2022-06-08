Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 540) “I Can’t Spell Fish”

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey announce their break up, and the guys speculate if the relationship was a publicity stunt (14:20). Joe and the crew also discuss Jayson Tatum’s tributes to Kobe Bryant (22:00), Chris Brown being more talented than Michael Jackson, and Apple’s plans to allow users to edit and unsend text messages (1:20:00). Lastly, the crew caps off the episode with another edition of “Part of The Show” (1:56:00) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things J.B.P.: Tap in here.

Sleeper Picks Joe | Kenyon Dixson – “Angel” Ice | PUSH! – “Last of The Mohicans” (Ft. Maino) Parks | Benny The Butcher – “Welcome to the States” (YouTube Release) Ish | Nia Sultana – “Proven” (Ft. Rick Ross)