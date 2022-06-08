Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 73) “Soul Glow”

The boys are fresh off the trip from Philly (literally, the cheesesteak smell hasn’t been washed off yet), and ready to give you a slight recap of their trip. They start off giving condolences to the victims off the mass shooting that happened while they were there, and then get into it! They also give support to their LGBTQ staff members and wish them a happy Pride month. They also give opinions on who in the NBA should start a podcast, debate on the latest celebrity breakup, + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00 – Start Of Show

01:00 – Tragedy In Philly

06:10 – R.I.P Trouble & Metro Boomin’s Mother

08:40 – Root Picnic Recap

14:50 – Mal’s On-stage Threesome

22:40 – Demaris getting a drop-off

32:20 – Mal’s Security

37:50 – Happy Pride Month! / Ray J

50:50 – Lebron Getting Into Pods

58:57 – Dave Chappelle On Drink Champs?

1:05:20 – Cardi B & Chopped Cheese

1:09:20 – Shoutout To “Everything Legendary”

1:11:55 – Lori & Michael B

1:18:30 – Why Lori Left Michael

