Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 73) “Soul Glow”

The boys are fresh off the trip from Philly (literally, the cheesesteak smell hasn’t been washed off yet), and ready to give you a slight recap of their trip. They start off giving condolences to the victims off the mass shooting that happened while they were there, and then get into it! They also give support to their LGBTQ staff members and wish them a happy Pride month. They also give opinions on who in the NBA should start a podcast, debate on the latest celebrity breakup, + more!
Time Stamps:
00:00 – Start Of Show
01:00 – Tragedy In Philly
06:10 – R.I.P Trouble & Metro Boomin’s Mother
08:40 – Root Picnic Recap
14:50 – Mal’s On-stage Threesome
22:40 – Demaris getting a drop-off
32:20 – Mal’s Security
37:50 – Happy Pride Month! / Ray J
50:50 – Lebron Getting Into Pods
58:57 – Dave Chappelle On Drink Champs?
1:05:20 – Cardi B & Chopped Cheese
1:09:20 – Shoutout To “Everything Legendary”
1:11:55 – Lori & Michael B
1:18:30 – Why Lori Left Michael
Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal