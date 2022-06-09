New Music: Danger Mouse & Black Thought ft. Joey Bada$$, Russ & Dylan Cartlidge – Because

Danger Mouse and Black Thought link with Joey Bada$$, Russ & Dylan Cartlidge for a new record titled “Because”. With Dylan Cartlidge’s handling the hook, Black Thought, Joey, and Russ go bar for bar over Danger Mouse’s laid back drums and guitars. Joey Bada$$ had this to say about the record:

“I’ve always been a big fan of Black Thought and Danger Mouse. I think Black Thought is one of the greatest rappers ever, so when they asked me to get on this record, it was a no-brainer, plus the record is fire! I still remember the first time I heard ‘You Got Me’ the video was shot on my great-grandmother’s block and I was actually there that day when I was a child. It changed the way I looked at music. I’m very honored to be a part of this track. We’re making history!”

Russ adds

“Being able to collaborate with one of the greatest lyricists of all time is an honor and to do it in unison with Danger Mouse is something I’m just really proud to be a part of.”

Off of Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s project Cheat Codes.

You can stream “Because” below.