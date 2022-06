Pharrell calls on 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator for his first single of 2022, “CASH IN CASH OUT”. P tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the record:

“I knew the track was aggressive, and it doesn’t let up. So it’s like those are the two. It’s like letting two pit bulls loose. Ravenous.”

You can watch the official video for “CASH IN CASH OUT” below.