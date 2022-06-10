New Music: Kid Cudi – Do What I Want

For Fall 2022, Kid Cudi will release his Netflix animated series Entergalactic. Co-created with Ian Edelman and Black-ish‘s Kenya Barris, the show will star Cudi in the lead role as well as Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, Keith David, Macaulay Culkin, and Arturo Castro. Entergalactic will follow Jabari (voiced by Cudi) as he attempts to balance love and success in New York. It’s there he meets new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow, voiced by Williams.

Entergalactic also serves as the name of Cudi’s eighth album, set to also drop this Fall. Cudi has shares both the show and the album’s first single, “Do What I Want”, as well as a teaser trailer for the show.

You can stream “Do What I Want” below.



