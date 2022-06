With his new album Vinyl Days set to drop on June 17th, Logic continues his weekly drops. For his final release before the album drops he links with Wiz Khalifa for a record titled “Breath Control”. Logic kick his double-time flow while Wiz stays with his normal flow.

Vinyl Days will include guest appearances by Action Bronson, Russ, Royce 5’9″, AZ, Curren$y, RZA, The Game, and more.

You can stream “Breath Control” below