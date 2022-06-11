Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 541) “Leave It In The Comments”

Joe and the gang kick things off by discussing new music (14:25) and the Migos pulling out of the Governors Ball festival (27:00). Then, hurricane Chris defends himself against an artist who sampled his song (51:30), Yung Miami debuted her new show (1:15:10), Part of the Show segment (2:01:30), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things J.B.P.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Tank – “Slow” (Ft. J. Valentine) Ice | French Montana – “Alcatraz” Parks | Bathgate – “Thoughts” (Ft. Lenice Raquel) Ish | Symba – “Don’t Condone 2”