New Music: Prodigy – You Will See

Prodigy has a posthumous album set to drop titled The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine. Here is the first single “You Will See” . Prodigy speaks about consequences of the streets. His estate had this to says:

“Five years ago our family suffered an immense loss. The music that Prodigy left behind is extremely precious to all of us. We felt the need and responsibility to hold on to it until we had the proper foundation to complete what he was working on and release it to the world. We hope his fans will enjoy and support our efforts as we move forward with this very personal and emotional process. ‘You Will See’ a treasure of new music from Prodigy, no doubt indeed.”

You can stream “You Will See” below.