Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 74) “Rough Riders”

This episode is all over the place so bear with us. The guys start this episode off addressing Jack Harlow’s recent comments regarding black women, and then dive into the nasty business of name dropping. They also address Joe Biden’s Kimmel interview, and then get into J Prince’s beef with Wack 100. They speak on Jay Z & Jack from Twitter opening a BitCoin program in Brooklyn, as well as upcoming festivals, R Kelly’s sentencing, & more!

