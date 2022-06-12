Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 317) w/ Mike Tyson

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary Iron Mike Tyson!

One of boxing’s most iconic athletes, Mike Tyson became the Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion, dominating the sport of boxing.

Live from Las Vegas – Tyson joins us and talks about his journey and shares stories of Tupac, Don King, life after boxing and more.

Mike Tyson also talks about his business ventures, Tyson 2.0 and much much more!

We are also joined by Marcus Barney founder of The Recession Proof Convention.