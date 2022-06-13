New Music: RZA as Bobby Digital – We Push

RZA brings back his alter-ego, Bobby Digital, for his new record “We Push”. Featuring and co-produced by Stone Megga. RZA spits his razor sharp lyrics over a hip hop and rock-infused instrumental. Off of RZA’s upcoming new graphic novel and soundtrack, RZA Presents: Bobby Digital and The Pit of Snakes.

“The character Bobby Digital getting his first official first graphic novel is a long-overdue achievement. Growing up as an avid comic reader, it’s an honor to add my creativity to this amazing platform of storytelling. Z2 Comics understands that music artists resonate in the comic book/graphic novel world and this relationship is destined to grow.”

You can stream “We Push” below.