New Music: Ghostface Killah & Raekwon – We Ain’t Came To Lose

Ghostface Killah and Raekwon didn’t come to lose on their latest collab from the soundtrack to the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, which drops June 16th. Produced by Tee Lopes.

“TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is an all-new video game continuing the arcade-defining TMNT beat-em-up series, channeling the classic 1987 TMNT cartoon and its era of characters, locations, and iconic moments. The four Turtles are joined by Master Splinter, April O’Neil, and Casey Jones for a high-energy brawl across Manhattan and other fan-favorite locations from the TMNT universe. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox consoles.”

Both the vinyl and CDs for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge soundtrack can be purchased here. You can stream “We Ain’t Came To Lose” below.