Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 542) “Respect The Leather”

Joe kicks things off by recapping his time at Summer Jam and giving an update on Gunna since his arrest (33:00). Joe also speculates on Verzuz battles, including Mario vs. Omarion and Juelz Santana vs. Lloyd banks (1:05:00). Then, the Lobby Boyz (Maino and Jim Jones) join the J.B.P. to discuss their new album (1:40:00) and MORE!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Legazy – “Day Off” Ice | Big Moochie Grape – “East Haiti Baby” Parks | Hus Kingpin – “Creep” Ish | Kaleem Taylor – “Until”